The new smart EQ fortwo coupe Racing Green Edition is already available for purchase with exclusive exterior features and neat BRABUS enhancements.

In terms of exterior design, the vehicle includes neat LED headlights, 16-inch BRABUS Monoblock XI black alloys with a silver undercut, a panoramic glass roof, and exclusive racing Green Metallic body finish.

Inside, the BRABUS Tailor-Made hand-stitched seats really stand out, such as the Cognac Nappa leather with diamond stitching on the seatbacks and bases. The Racing Green top stitch is also cool. Furthermore, the cabin features an aluminum BRABUS sports pedals and handbrake lever, a BRABUS gear stick, and aluminum BRABUS door sills. There's also a carbon fiber trim for the central console surrounding the 8-inch touchscreen smart Connect media system. Android Auto and Aple CarPlay are also part of the standard equipment.

In terms of the drivetrain system, smart EQ features an 82mph electric motor that powers the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The lineup can cover a range of about 70 miles and has a top speed of 81mph. Furthermore, the 96-cell lithium-ion battery is coupled by a 22kW on-board charger, which means that the charging takes less than 40 minutes to go up to 80%, using a dedicated rapid charger.