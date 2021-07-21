A few days after the sales record marked in the first six months of the year with a total of 4,852 vehicles delivered globally, Automobili Lamborghini sets yet another record. Three years after the introduction of the Urus Super SUV, the Italian manufacturer celebrates the 15,000th Urus produced, marking the highest produced model in the company's history in the shortest period after launch.

The 15,000th Urus rolls off the fabric in Graphite Capsule body finish and is characterized by Grigio Keres Matt and Verde Scandal details. The two-tone color scheme is dedicated to the latest collection in Nero Ade/Verde Scandal.

The Urus features a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that generates a total of 650hp and 850Nm torque. The vehicle also has a 162.7 HP/liter power-to-weight ratio and boasts one of the best power-to-weight ratio at 3.38 kg/HP. Furthermore, Urus is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km in 3.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds. The top speed is measured at 305km/h.

Also, the Urus is the fastest car on ice. This peculiar record was set on the icy Lake Baikal in Russia back in March 2021, during the Days of Speed event. With a top speed of 298 km/h and an average speed from a standing start of 114 km/h over 1000 meters, Urus demonstrated excellent performance and exceptional handling in spite of the reduced traction due to the ice and strong gusts of wind.