In 2020 smart is expected to become the first automotive manufacturer to switch its entire portfolio from combustion engines to electric drives. However, before doing so, the brand is presenting and exclusive and limited edition of the final #21 combustion-engine vehicles – personally designed by Konstantin Grcic. With this Collector's Edition the brand is marking of a new era and 21 years of hands-on pioneering spirit.

The Final Collector's Edition

Limited to strictly 21 units, the vehicle comes with notable color scheme that pays homage to the first generation smart. Based on the original "hello yellow" tone, it is a sort of reminiscent of what it used to be back in the day. Throughout the history of the brand, there have been numerous changes and improvements that have altogether brought us the final generations of smart vehicles – compact, effective and fun to drive.

Definitely a bold decision, the all-electric future vehicles will definitely feature all these goodies that define the brand with a contemporary twist – using the efficient and clean electric energy on all lineups and models. In fact, revealing the first 100 all-electric smarts back in 2007 was definitely a turning point for both brand and fans. And now, as it seems, there's another turning point – making the 100 countless more. But this time with even more confidence and determination!

