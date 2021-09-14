Citroen has revealed information about the new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid PHEV Black Edition, which is already available for order. Given the strong customer demand for more personalization options, Citroen team announces this lineup and the new trim levels coming with it - ‘Shine', ‘Shine Plus' and ‘Black Edition' trim levels.

What makes this model special is the addition of some distinctive goodies like Perla Nera Black contrasting roof and door mirrors, as well as 19-inch black alloy wheels, as well as some interior features like Alcantara-trimmed Comfort seats and numerous more.

In fact, as we mentioned in the cabin, also features an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, including LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, power-folding door mirrors and keyless entry and start. The model also comes with Safety Plus Pack, as standard, which includes blind-spot monitoring and advanced Active Safety Brake with video and radar assistance.

In terms of drivetrain system, the new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid offers a 180 Stop & Start petrol engine, alongside an 80kW electric motor and a hybrid-specific ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox. In electric mode, C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is capable of up to 34 miles range (WLTP) on a single charge and features Citroën Advanced Comfort Suspension with the latest multi-arm rear assembly for assured handling.