An updated and restyled version of Mazda's CX-5 is coming our way. The 2022 model lineup is already announced and will feature tons of advanced systems such as Mi-Drive mode selection, enhanced driving dynamics, new design concepts and more pronounced grade differentiation.

One of the most notable additions is indeed the Intelligent Drive Select system, which enables the driver to select the most appropriate driving mode with a simple touch. There are also some grades that come equipped with i-Activ AWD that further enhance the Off-Road Mode, the one perfect for slippery roads.

Also, Mazda's next-generation of Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is also available with the new 2022 CX-5, which further enhances the suspension capabilities and contributes to more comfortable rides and reduced fatigue.

The updated CX-5's range of i-Activsense safety systems now includes Cruising & Traffic Support. The system helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with the accelerator, brake pedal, and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams. Finally, the front Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) have also evolved to give finer control over light distribution.

SEE ALSO: Subaru reveals the new 2022 WRX lineup

In terms of exterior design, the vehicle comes with an eye-catching three-dimensional grille and this well-known signature wing design. Both the front and rear lamp clusters have also been restyled and are complemented by a new body finish color- Zircon Sand.

Furthermore, the visuals are enhanced by neat silver underguard-style bumpers, black door mirrors, lime green accents and elegant 17- or 19-inch black machine-cut alloys.