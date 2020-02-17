The Oklahoma-based custom coachbuilder Classic Recreations has introduced its latest vehicle – a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1. The customized vehicle is nicknamed "Hitman" and is the first within an exclusive lineup, marking the start of a collaborative project between Ford Motor Company and Classic Recreations team.

"Hitman" features an authentic 1969 Mach 1 body, restored to factory-new condition, before receiving its inter-cooled, twin-turbocharged Ford 32-valve Coyote V8 that generates the whooping 1,000hp. This fine-tuned power unit is mated to a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox, 9-inch rear end with Posi-Traction, tubular subframe connectors and state-of-the-art power unit management system all work together in order to put that massive power output to the ground while the exhaust gasses escape via a set of custom stainless steel turbo manifolds and dual stainless steel MagnaFlow performance mufflers.

Designed specially to complement the high horsepower output systems, "Hitman" comes with an exclusive suspension system that includes special coil overs at the front and Total Control rear Coilover system, along with Total Control front and rear sway bars. There's also a power rack and pinion steering system that helps to keep the driver in control at all times.

Furthermore, in order to ensure maximum traction, engineers have mounted neat 18-inch lightweight American Racing Wheels at all four corners and have wrapped them in Michelin Pilot Sport 2s sized 225/40R18 in the front and 315/30R18 in the rear. These are accompanied by six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors on all four corners.

A BeCool aluminum crossflow radiator is supported by two electric cooling fans that altogether help keep the engine cool while an "Old Air" air conditioning keeps the cabin comfortable. Additional utilities include a JVC head unit wired to a Kicker amp, speakers and a subwoofer.

In terms of exterior, the vehicle was given a two-tone grey and black paint job by Classic Recreations. There's also a factory-style Mach 1 front chin spoiler and rear decklid spoiler coupled with Mach 1 badges that altogether contribute to that appealing and bold design. Sweet!

Source: Classic Recreations