Leading consumer advocate J.D. Power has recognized Nissan LEAF and Nissan Frontier with top honors in their 2020 US Vehicle Dependability StudySM (VDS).

The three-year-in-service study surveyed owners about their 2017 model year vehicles, with a lower score reflecting fewer issues per machine.

As expected, Nissan LEAF was ranked as the top-performing non-premium vehicle and at the top of the compact car segment with a score of 83 problems experience per 100 vehicles (PP100). Also, LEAF is the first pure electric vehicle to win an overall segment award in the history of the VDS study.

For 2020, Nissan LEAF can be specified with one of two battery options, a 40kWh version and a 62kWh one, ensuring that there is a Nissan LEAF machine that can meet the driving needs of a wide range of customers. The models also come with a warranty of 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

Also, for a second consecutive year, Frontier took first place in the midsize pickup segment with the massive score of 110 PP100. The model also won the 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study award, which measures new-vehicle quality at 90 days of ownership, proving the staying power of Frontier quality.

2020 Frontier is currently on display at the Chicago Auto Show. The vehicle comes with a revised 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 power unit and an all-new 9-speed automatic gearbox. Both of these are key elements not only for this particular model but for future vehicles as well. 2020 Frontier provides improved fuel economy and emission, compared to predecessor models. Also, buyers will benefit from enhanced performance rates.