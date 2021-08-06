Czinger, the company that uses advanced design and manufacturing technologies to build state-of-the-art high-performance vehicles, has set a new lap record at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, beating the old record with 2 seconds.

On July 21, the Czinger 21C Hypercar, with driver Joel Miller behind the wheel, set the record in a multi-GPS verified time of 1:25:44. The previous track record was held by the McLaren Senna, with driver Randy Pobst setting a time of 1:27.62.

Under good conditions – clear weather, little to no wind, and an air temperature of 60 degrees – the Czinger vehicle also broke the previous record on two other laps, with times of 1:27:4 and 1:26:6.

The car, which ran on fully road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tires, was designed, manufactured, and assembled in Los Angeles.

SEE ALSO: Bentley brings an exclusive Bentayga Hybrid to The Macallan Estate