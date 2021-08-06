Bentley has delivered a new Bentayga Hybrid, an exclusive model with bespoke Mulliner details, to the Macallan Estate in Speyside, Scotland. Following the announcement last month of a long-term partnership between the two brands, the vehicle is the first of two estate cars to be matched with a Flying Spur Hybrid.

The vehicle will be used on-site for exclusive Estate experience, and VIP transfers, all in silent and sustainable luxury. The car has been specified to match the colors of Macallan Estate and features a rich dark metallic green and glossy black treatment for all exterior nightwear. Also notable are the vehicle's 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification Black Painted and Bright Machined Wheels.

The interior follows the same idea and showcases Porpoise and Cumbrian Green hides offset with neat Liquid Amber veneer. All four seats come with Macallan's Easter Elchies House mark, representing the 18th century Highland Manor home, created by precision embroidery using Cumbrian Green thread to contrast against the Porpoise leather.

Also, on opening the doors, Bentley's LED Welcome Lights project the same Easter Elchies House mark to the floor, outlined in pin-sharp white light.

SEE ALSO: New VW Tiguan eHybrid can be ordered from today!

The new Bentayga Hybrid is the first of a series of Bentleys that will take up residence at The Macallan Estate. Later this year, the Bentayga will be joined by a new and exclusive Flying Spur Hybrid, specified to match by using the same colour palette and personalized details. Bentley will replace these Estate cars twice a year, introducing new colors and designs along the way.