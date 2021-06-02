Czinger, the trailblazing brand that uses an in-house Human-AI production system to build an advanced high-performance vehicle, unveils today the final variant of the 21C hypercar.

This is the first vehicle in a series of custom vehicles and their production will be limited to merely 80 vehicles. And all of them feature exclusive manufacturing technologies like computationally engineered AI, optimized for weight and performance, and elegantly finished by hand.

The hybrid vehicle showcases numerous updates since its first public introduction back in March 2020 and now proudly presents 1250 hp and a dry weight under 1240 kg, the 21C achieves a true 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. It also features all-wheel drive with a strong hybrid powertrain with:

An in-house developed 2.88-liter, flat crank V8 with twin turbos located mid-vehicle

Two high output electric motors, each powering a front wheel with torque vectoring

An ultra-light, sequential seven-speed automated manual transmission gearbox

The 21C's drivetrain system uses the world's most powerful and dense production IC power unit. The 2.88-liter flat-plane crank V8 is placed at the center of the vehicle. The e-motor drives each front wheel and the batteries recharge during operation both via regenerative braking and a Motor Generator Unit, using a gear drive with an attached IC power unit. This setup allows a total output of 1250hp.

The hypercar has a top speed of 281mph and sprints a quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds, and it sprints from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 1.9 seconds; 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) in 13.8 seconds, and 0 to 248 mph (400 kph) in 27.1 seconds; 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) in 8.5 seconds; and 0 to 248 mph (400 kph) in 21.3 seconds.

The 21C is a highly customizable unit and will be first presented with two fully homologated specs, a lightweight high downforce configuration, and a low drag configuration.