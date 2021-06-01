MANHART tuning team presents the MH3 600: an M3 Competition with whooping 635hp and 780Nm of torque via a 3.0-liter Biturbo in-line six-cylinder engine.

With such an upgrade, the vehicle is capable of going from 0 to 200km/h in less than 10 seconds and can reach the 250km/h limit in under 17 seconds. The 100 to 200km/h sprint is measured at 6.42seconds.

Some of the neat additions and changes include stainless steel rear silencer with valve control function, large tailpipes, and carbon or ceramic coating, depending on customers own preferences. Optionally, the team offers MANHART Race downpipes without catalytic converters and MANHART OPF-Delete replacement pipes with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters – both without TÜV approval and thus only for export.

Furthermore, the MANHART team offers additional customization by offering customers the choice of MANHART fine-tuned H&R springs that lower the front axle by 30mm and the rear by 10mm, or the MANHART Variant 4 Coilover suspension kit by KW Suspensions with a set-up that guides the wheels perfectly over the tarmac even at forced speeds.

Exterior design

The MH3 600 is fully presented in the traditional MANHART fashion with gold accents and glossy black background. Some of the optional goodies include a carbon outfit with a front spoiler, a rear spoiler, side skirts, and aero flicks from the M Performance range. Furthermore, the wheels in the MH3 600 are all in a 21-inch format. At the front axle, forged MANHART Concave One rims are placed - optionally in satin black with gold rim decoration or completely in gold - rotate in 9x21 inch with 255/30ZR21 tires, at the rear 295/25ZR21 tires are mounted on 10.5x21 inch rims.