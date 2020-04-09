Being known for their muscular and aggressive stance, Dodge muscle cars have shown one more time that this particular design concept is difficult to adopt – Kelley Blue Book has recognized FCA's performance brand in its 2020 Brand Image Awards, naming Dodge the Best Car Styling Brand for the second consecutive year.

Dodge delivers the industry's most powerful and agile lineup for 2020 by expanding its high-performance Charger lineup by adding Widebody Package to America's only four-door muscle car. This optional package is a standard feature for the Charger SRT Hellcat and is available on the Charger Scat Pack – it includes new integrated fender flares which add 3.5 inches of body width, creating an even more aggressive and menacing stance.

Alongside with this prestigious recognition, Dodge is also celebrating the golden anniversary of its iconic Challenger with the release of a new limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition with an exclusive exterior paint color, body-color shaker hood on HEMI V8 models, unique badging and heritage style.

Additionally, Dodge team continues to offer customization options straight from the factory with special appearance packages – there are numerous color stripes and wheel finishes, all-original badges, including a Hellcat Redeye with a red eye, distinctive heritage colors, including the new 2020 Sinamon Stick Frostbite and Hellraisin on Charger and Challenger models.

SEE ALSO: Dacia expands the online purchase capabilities - browse and buy from the comfort of your home!

As it comes to the award event itself, Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automaker's outstanding achievements in creating and maintaining brand attributes that catch the eye of both fans and critics. 2020 Brand Image Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch Study.

Source: Dodge