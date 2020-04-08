Car buyers and Dacia enthusiasts can still browse and buy their custom Dacia through brand's online shopping portal, which means that they won't miss out on some of the most advanced and award-winning models while having to remain at home.

Dacia has also scrapped its home delivery costs for all models bought online, which helps cash conscious buyers save some extra money. All who order through the platform will be prioritized for delivery as soon as Dacia retailers are fully operational again. This online setup enables anyone who is looking for a new Dacia, to do so from home and prevent any chance of contamination.

From browsing their preferred vehicle to finalizing the deal, the process can be completed in mere four steps with a simple software that aids customers choose and specify their vehicle, trim level and optional equipment and also select a payment choice.

With Dacia's new Duster Bi-Fuel model already available, the team is currently offering customers some big discount deals and also numerous deposit options. This particular model includes the latest advanced engine technology and delivers emissions reductions in LPG-mode of up to 11 per cent. Other Duster models are available with different deposit contributions.

All Dacia models are available online and customers can select the choice of color, all along with the ability to add service and warranty packages. On average, the process from purchase to delivery takes just two weeks, which means customers could receive their new cars within days of dealerships reopening.

Source: Dacia