Subaru Motors USA driver Travis Pastrana managed to set a new record of 5 minutes and 28.67 seconds at Sunday's 2021 Mt. Washington Hillclimb on the way to the overall victory at the wheel of the Airslayer STI, the monstrous 862-hp Gymkhana 2020 Subaru WRX STI. This new record is better than the previous with a total of 16 seconds, set back in 2017.

New record in the books! said Pastrana after his winning run, This car is the perfect machine to do it. Coming off a second-place finish at Goodwood I really wanted to set a new record here to show what the car could do in the right environment. Luckily we really had good weather this year and I knew if I could get a clean run-in, I'd have a great shot at the 5:44 time. So much fun and I can't wait to do it again next time!

The Mt. Washington Hillclimb event is held every three years and is one of the most demanding motorsport events in the US and the oldest one in North America. In addition to its history, the tallest mountain on the East Coast usually brings unpredictable weather and mixed-surface road, which forces drivers to contend with grip levels that shift suddenly and unexpectedly.

What is special about the winning car, is the exclusive aero package, which provides significant downforce, suspension upgrades, and the replacement of different components with their ultra-light prototypes. The Airslayer STI will be on display at September's Wicked Big Meet as the next stop on the Airslayer Global Takeover tour.