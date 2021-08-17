Bentley made a successful return to the public events in the USA as six new models made their debut at the Monterey Car Week 2021. The four-day exhibition will feature three Bentley Mulliner machines – Classic, Coachbuilt, and Collections, as well as the new Flying Spur Hybrid, Bentayga Hybrid and more.

The Home of Bentley was once again a destination for more than 2,500 visitors and about 100 of them made a test drive with the brand's latest products. The Home featured a new lineup of vehicles, hand-crafted displays with info and entertainment functions. Another attraction is Bentley's "Unflying Spur", with its body decorated with artwork created by designer Rich Morris to highlight Bentley's new diversity and inclusion strategy for the future.

As it comes to the Flying Spur Mulliner, this is the pinnacle of the Flying Spur range and features tons of Mulliner details – 22-inch exclusive wheels with self-leveling centres, a unique Double-Diamond front grille, and satin silver mirror caps.

This vehicle was joined by its Continental GT coupe and convertible siblings to represent the Mulliner Collections portfolio, one of the three arms of Bentley Mulliner. The portfolio was showcased by the development prototype of the Bacalar project, unveiled in a new Scarab green body finish and with retrimmed cabin. The first example included 12 exclusive customer cars, as the Bacalar was used for demonstration drives with some of the clients.

The final attraction was the representative of the Classic portfolio, in the form of the engineering prototype of the Blower Continuation Series. With its 6,000 completed mile development and durability program, Blower Car Zero was run on the roads every day during the event, covering a total of 350 miles.