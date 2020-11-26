The first electrified vRS

At the heart of the new Octavia vRS – the first vRS to be offered with a plug-in drivetrain – is a petrol and electric power unit fine-tuned to deliver a sporty and engaging driving experience. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine delivers 150PS while a three-phase permanent magnet 85kW electric motor boosts combined power output up to 245PS. Maximum torque output is 400Nm – 30Nm more than the previous Octavia vRS model.

The vRS iV is fitted with a 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack which can provide up to 39 miles of pure electric drive (WLTP) in addition to boosting the performance of the petrol engine. Charging is via a Type 2 connection and port located on the passenger side front wing. When connected to a 3.6kW charger, the battery pack can be charged from empty to full in 3.5 hours. Using a domestic three-pin 2.3kW power source, the pack can be fully charged in five hours.

Such is the efficiency of the Octavia's combined petrol and electric drivetrain that drivers can potentially make significant fuel cost savings – depending on driving habits. The hatch version has combined WLTP fuel consumption figures of 256.8 - 176.6mpg, while the estate has WLTP combined figures of 235.4 - 176.6mpg. WLTP weighted CO2 figures are 26-36g/km for the hatch and 27-36g/km for the estate version.

Performance and charging

The vRS iV is equipped with a six-speed DSG transmission with shift-by-wire technology as standard and is front-wheel drive. Both vRS iV body variants accelerate from 0 to 62mph in just 7.3 seconds and have a top speed of 139mph. Thanks to the increased torque output over the petrol-only Octavia vRS, the iV model is more than 2.2 seconds quicker from 50-70mph.

Drivers have a number of options that allow them to fine-tune how the vRS's hybrid system operates. In Hybrid mode, the electronic control unit continuously assesses the current driving situation. Hybrid mode also offers the option of charging the battery via recuperation or the engine whilst the car is moving. If the box marked ‘Auto' in the central display is left unticked, the driver can set their own desired battery level. If the current charge is below the specified amount, the vehicle tops up the battery using the petrol engine and brake energy recovery until the desired mark is reached. If the current charge is higher than specified, the energy is used until the desired level is met, and this is then maintained. If ‘Auto' is selected, the charging system operates completely autonomously. This means the control unit decides based on the current driving situation when to draw power from the battery and when to recharge it using recovered energy.

Design and equipment

In terms of design, the new Octavia vRS iV is almost identical to its petrol-only sibling. Both hatch and estate models feature unique front and rear bumper designs that incorporate a host of black details.

These include the double-slat radiator grille, lower air diffuser and the distinctive air curtains above the front fog lights. The door mirror housings and window frames are also finished in gloss black, while the estate model is finished with black roof bars as standard.

At the rear, the hatch model adds gloss black aero flaps, diffuser and a subtle bootlid spoiler, while both models come with chrome exhaust tailpipes and bespoke vRS and iV badging as standard.

Inside, the new vRS iV combines sportiness with comfort and a generous quota of technology. The new multifunction three-spoke leather steering wheel is equipped with DSG paddles and new knurled wheels in a chrome design.

The heated front sports seats feature integrated headrests and are upholstered in black fabric while a black headlining further enhances the sophisticated interior ambience. The new seats, along with the steering wheel, armrests and Alcantara-padded instrument panel all bear the famous vRS logo and distinctive red stitching. Carbon optic decorative strips, LED ambient lighting and aluminium pedals complete the vRS's interior design package.

vRS models have always showcased the latest technologies and the fourth-generation model is no exception. ŠKODA's acclaimed Virtual Cockpit instrument panel is fitted as standard and offers an additional Sport layout. The iV model features a unique instrument panel while the infotainment screen has additional menus and driving data relating to the hybrid functions of the car.