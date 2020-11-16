New for 2020, the Autocar Britain's Best Car Awards aim to highlight the best options for buyers in a range of categories. Unlike other awards, the Autocar categories are not price or size based and take a broader look at what customers are looking for when buying a new car.

The Autocar judges praised the new Octavia for its remarkable practicality, refined driving experience and value for money with Autocar road test editor Matt Saunders commenting: "It's comfortable, spacious, well-finished and well-equipped and it has really strong, refined and economical engines. Stress-relieving family transport doesn't get better than the Octavia Estate."

The new Octavia went on sale earlier this year and has already proved itself to be a worthy successor to the multi-award-winning third-generation model. Bigger, more practical, and packed with more technology than ever, the new Octavia delivers even better value and raises the bar for cabin space and quality. The all-new model is longer and wider than its predecessor, has an even larger boot and showcases the latest evolution of ŠKODA design language. The new interior combines class-leading practicality with outstanding functionality and high quality materials. Innovative connectivity features and new assistance systems further highlight the brand's commitment to delivering the best possible value for money to owners.

The Octavia launch range will be expanded before the end of 2020 with the arrival of new mild-hybrid e-TEC variants, along with a plug-in hybrid Octavia iV model. A new range of vRS models will be added to the line-up and will include the brand's first-ever electrified vRS model – the vRS iV – along with petrol, diesel and four-wheel drive variants.