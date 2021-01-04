ŠKODA completes the introduction of its bestseller's fourth generation with the launch of the Octavia vRS. The new range-topping Octavia boasts even higher levels of safety and new assistance systems, more comfort and modern connectivity features. Never before has ŠKODA offered as many powertrain variants as in the latest-generation models.

The ŠKODA Octavia vRS iV – the brand's first-ever vRS model to feature plug-in hybrid drive – is now followed by petrol and diesel. For the first time, the Octavia vRS is available with a choice of three powertrains. The 2.0 TDI from the new EVO generation now produces 147 kW (200 PS) and comes with either front- or all-wheel drive. The new EVO variant of the 2.0 TSI, which has an output of 180 kW (245 PS), and the Octavia vRS iV, that delivers 180 kW (245 PS), are front-wheel drive.

With a drag coefficient (cd) from 0.25, the Octavia vRS is extremely aerodynamic, which results in lower CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. Many of its body parts have been aerodynamically optimised, including the air curtains in the front bumper, the aeroflaps, the diffuser on the rear apron and the hatchback's vRS rear spoiler. Its light alloy wheels also contribute to better aerodynamics.

ŠKODA Octavia vRS: Powertrain and chassis

Dynamic and efficient: powerful EVO-generation petrol and diesel engines

2.0 TSI with electronic limited-slip differential and 2.0 TDI option with all-wheel drive including a new multi-plate clutch

15-mm-lower sports chassis as standard, with adaptive DCC option

ŠKODA's line-up of the Octavia vRS now consists of a sporty trio. Following the launch of the Octavia vRS iV as the first vRS model to feature plug‑in hybrid drive, the compact sports car can now be ordered with either the biggest petrol engine or the most powerful diesel in the range. As with the Octavia vRS iV plug‑in hybrid, the latest EVO-generation 2.0 TSI delivers 180 kW (245 PS). The 2.0 TDI's power output is 147 kW (200 PS).

Engines available for the current Octavia vRS at a glance:

Engine 2.0 TSI 2.0 TDI Max. power output [kW] 180 147 [PS] 245 200 Max. torque [Nm] 370 400 Transmission 6-speed M 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG Drive Front-wheel Front-wheel Front-wheel All-wheel Top speed [km/h] 250 250 249 (245) 243 (238) Acceleration 0–100 km/h [s] 6.8 6.7 7.4 6.8

() Applies to estate

When fitted with all-wheel drive and a 2.0 TDI engine delivering 147 kW (200 PS), the Octavia vRS can tow a braked trailer weighing up to 2,000 kg. The front-wheel-drive ŠKODA Octavia vRS has a fuel capacity of 50 l, which is 5 l more than the standard Octavia variant. The fuel tank of the all-wheel-drive Octavia vRS can even hold 55 l.

Comprehensive modifications for the new EVO engines

The new 2.0 TSI engine of the ŠKODA Octavia vRS is based on the power unit of the previous generation's Octavia vRS 245. Further development of the engine focused on maintaining its dynamic characteristics and maximum output of 180 kW (245 PS) while making it even more efficient. This was achieved by increasing the fuel injection pressure up to 350 bar, and by using newly shaped piston crowns and a new crankshaft seal to reduce friction. Furthermore, the ŠKODA engineers modified the exhaust gas routing as well as the ignition system.

The technology of the 2.0 TDI delivering 147 kW (200 PS) is similar to that of the other EVO‑generation diesels, producing either 85 kW (116 PS) or 110 kW (150 PS). It features an aluminium cylinder block and aluminium pistons with low-friction piston rings. Additionally, it comes with different connecting rods, where the diameter of the journals is now 54mm instead of 48 mm. The turbocharger is water-cooled for improved temperature regulation, and its compression ratio is higher.

Increased driving dynamics with a limited-slip differential, all-wheel drive to react within fractions of a second

The Octavia vRS fitted with a TSI engine comes with an electronic limited-slip differential as standard, providing more traction and even greater driving dynamics. The sixth-generation electro‑hydraulic multi-plate clutch achieves a maximum lock-up torque of 1,600 Nm. The XDS+ function, which is a standard feature in other Octavia models, has a locking torque of 500 Nm. The limited-slip differential works in the Normal and Sport modes, which can be accessed in Driving Mode Select.

The all-wheel-drive system – which is available as an option for the Octavia vRS fitted with a TDI engine – distributes power via a new, electronically controlled sixth-generation multi-plate clutch. This clutch is nearly 0.8 kg lighter than its predecessor and is more efficient thanks to the use of low-friction oil, reduced bearing preload and refined internal lubrication. The new piston pump is driven by a brushless DC electric motor which features an integrated control unit to increase the clutch's performance as well as its lifespan. The control electronics of the all‑wheel‑drive system react to changing driving conditions within fractions of a second and boost the driving dynamics, for example when cornering fast. The system transfers part of the driving torque to the opposite wheel when the load on the inner wheel is reduced, and maintains traction. In the 2.0 TDI Octavia vRS models that do not feature Dynamic Chassis Control, the driver can set the characteristics of the XDS+ system to Normal or Sport using Driving Mode Select. XDS+ is an extension of the electronic differential lock (EDL) and improves traction.

Sports suspension as standard, with adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control option

The vRS-typical sports chassis, which comes as standard, lowers the car by 15 mm. Adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) is an optional extra. It constantly adjusts the damping and enables a particularly dynamic driving style in Sport mode. Using slider controls on the 10-inch central touchscreen in Driving Mode Select, it is now possible to adjust DCC parameters such as damping, steering characteristics or the operation of the DSG (direct-shift gearbox) – this is a first. The multi‑link rear axle distinguishes itself by providing high levels of comfort and good handling. The 2.0 TSI's 17-inch diameter brakes ensure optimum deceleration. The 2.0 TDI has been fitted with 16-inch brakes at the front and 15-inch brakes at the rear.

ŠKODA Octavia vRS: New technology and assistance systems

Making its ŠKODA Octavia vRS debut: DSG operation using shift-by-wire technology

Progressive steering for increased dynamics and optimised handling as standard

New assistance systems such as Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist

The Octavia vRS can be ordered with any of the new technologies and innovative assistance systems the fourth-generation Octavia has to offer. Shift-by-wire technology to operate the car's DSG is making its Octavia vRS debut. Furthermore, the car now also boasts new systems, such as Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist, to increase active safety.

The Octavia vRS makes use of new shift-by-wire technology to operate its DSG. The gear selector is no longer connected to the gearbox mechanically. Instead, it relays which gear has been chosen electronically. This saves space and offers new design options for the interior. The familiar DSG lever has been replaced with a new control module, housed in the centre console. This module features a small rocker switch for selecting the drive modes – R (reverse), N (neutral) and D/S (drive/sport) – as well as a button for the parking mode, P.

Progressive steering as standard

The Octavia vRS features progressive steering as standard. This ensures dynamic steering response and improved handling at higher speeds, while also providing optimum feel at low speeds. In addition, the Octavia vRS models' steering is transmitted much more directly in contrast to the standard steering: from lock to lock, only 2.13 instead of 2.70 turns of the steering wheel are required.

New innovative and further improved driver assistance systems

The Octavia vRS comes with innovative and further developed assistance systems as seen in the fourth-generation Octavia. By making targeted interventions in the steering, for example, the new Collision Avoidance Assist helps to drive around a pedestrian, cyclist or other vehicles, which helps to prevent an impending collision. At junctions, Turn Assist can detect oncoming traffic at an early stage when turning right, it can warn the driver or automatically stop the vehicle. The Exit Warning system, available from spring 2021, lets the occupants know if another vehicle or a cyclist is approaching from behind when a car door is open. Another new feature is the local Traffic Warning function, which automatically warns of traffic hold-ups in the car's immediate surroundings, such as the end of a traffic jam. Side Assist warns the driver of vehicles approaching from behind or that are in the car's blind spot. It monitors an area up to 70 m behind the vehicle and also helps to prevent accidents on motorways and dual carriageways. The system warns the driver by emitting a light on the inside of the wing mirror housings, where it is clearly visible. Side Assist is not active when towing a trailer or when a bicycle carrier is fitted to the tow bar. In urban environments, Front Assist – including Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection – warns of collisions visually, acoustically and by gently applying the brakes, slowing the car down when necessary. It detects moving and stationary vehicles in the direction of traffic, and also cyclists and people who are moving in front of the car.

ŠKODA Octavia vRS: Sporty design

Radiator grille and wing mirrors in gloss black as a typical distinguishing feature

Full LED Matrix headlights, full LED tail lights, black 18-inch alloys and red brake callipers as standard

Exclusive black design details accentuate the car's sporty appearance. Standard features include full LED Matrix headlights and full LED tail lights with dynamic indicators, and an animated Coming/Leaving Home function.

The ŠKODA Octavia vRS comes with full LED Matrix headlights and full LED tail lights, which includes dynamic indicators and an animated Coming/Leaving Home function as standard. In addition to specific front and rear aprons, numerous black design details give the car its vRS-typical sporty appearance. vRS logos on the radiator grille and tailgate are inspired by ŠKODA's motorsport tradition. The striking ŠKODA grille, the front diffuser and the air curtains located above the tinted LED fog lights are all designed in gloss black. The wing mirror housings, the window frames, the estate's roof rails and aeroflaps at the rear, as well as the diffuser on the rear apron, the ŠKODA lettering on the tailgate and the hatchback's vRS rear spoiler all come with a black finish. The estate's roof spoiler is body-coloured.

19-inch alloy wheels and larger dimensions

vRS models feature black 19-inch alloy wheels as standard; the brake callipers boast an eye‑catching vRS-typical red finish.

Dimensions of the current Octavia vRS at a glance:

Dimensions Octavia vRS Octavia estate vRS Length [mm] 4,702 4,702 Width [mm] 1,829 1,829 Height [mm] 1,457 1,455 Wheelbase [mm] 2,681 2,681 Kneeroom [mm] 78 78 Boot capacity [l] 600 640

ŠKODA Octavia vRS: Sporty interior

Interior in sporty black design with Alcantara® sports seats

New central airbag for even better protection of driver and front passenger

Virtual Cockpit with Sport layout as standard

Ergonomic sports seats with Alcantara® and leather upholstery are optional. A central airbag providing even higher levels of protection for driver and front passenger is making its Octavia vRS debut. The Virtual Cockpit and the digital assistant Laura are standard features.

The interior of the Octavia vRS is characterised by a sporty black, carbon-fibre look with Alcantara®. The redesigned three-spoke, multifunction leather sports steering wheel features a vRS logo and, if the vehicle is equipped with DSG, shift paddles. The front sports seats with integrated headrests come as standard and are upholstered in black fabric. The red stitching on the seats and dashboard provides a great contrast. Ergonomic sports seats with Alcantara® and leather upholstery, seat-depth adjustment and a massage function are all optional extras. The seats display a vRS logo and red or silver-grey stitching, which also adorns the Alcantara®-covered dashboard and leather steering wheel. Black roof lining, Alcantara® door trims, carbon-effect decorative strips on the dashboard, pedals in an aluminium design and a frameless rear-view mirror add the finishing touches to the car's athletic appearance.

New central airbag protects driver and front passenger in the event of an accident

vRS vehicles sold in the EU now come with an innovative central airbag between the two front seats. This reduces the impact between the driver and front passenger, particularly in the event of a side‑on collision. This new airbag is located on the inside of the driver's seat backrest.

Virtual Cockpit with Sport layout and digital assistant Laura as standard

The ŠKODA Octavia vRS is equipped with a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit as standard, which features an additional Sport layout and a vRS-specific welcome logo. The infotainment systems feature new-generation technology from Volkswagen Group's Modular Infotainment Matrix and sport a 10-inch central display. A permanent internet connection is provided by a built-in eSIM which enables the use of numerous mobile online services. Thanks to the digital assistant Laura, who also understands entire sentences, the infotainment systems can also be operated using voice command at any time.