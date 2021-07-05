Everrati Automotive Limited announces that it will reveal its flagship, 500hp Signature wide-body model at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The tech company specializes in redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons via comprehensive tests and announces a partnership with Michelin – the well-known tire manufacturer.

Based in Oxfordshire, Everrati team restores and provides tailored electric power units for the most iconic vehicles in the world. Examples include Porsche 911, Mercedes Pagoda, and Series IIA Land Rover.

Now the brand is ready to unveil its latest custom vehicle that will feature carbon fiber body elements and a state-of-the-art EV engine capable of reaching 100km/h for less than 4 seconds and covering more than 150 miles with a single charge. A key part of the process is the integration of the vehicle's new and sustainable engine which was specially optimized for the exclusive wide-body and to provide as smooth a ride as possible.

Further engineering approaches have included optimization of weight distribution, chassis response rates, and safety in order to ensure great ride and excellent lap times.

As it comes to Michelin Supercar Paddock, this is one of the most exclusive locations for enthusiasts who want to have a glimpse of some neat and rare supercars. Remaining one of the most interesting sections at the Festival of Speed, it gives fans a chance to see the most desirable and exclusive vehicles.

Over the upcoming months, Everrati's Signature wide body will continue to undergo its full development program.

Stick with us for more details!