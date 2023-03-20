NOVITEC Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid sports car (2023)

NOVITEC Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid sports car

The new 296 GTB is the latest example of how consistently Ferrari implements the technology transfer from its current Formula 1 racecars to the production of state-of-the-art hybrid high-performance sports cars. This includes not only the newly designed twin-turbo V6 engine, but also the MGU-K electric generator and motor positioned right behind it.

As the world’s leading refinement specialist for the super powerful cars from Maranello, NOVITEC naturally also offers tailor-made designs for the Ferrari 296 GTB that make the two-seater even more dynamic and striking. A NOVITEC high-performance exhaust system, available in various variants, sports catalysts and turbo inlets with optimized airflow ensure that the internal combustion engine can breathe better. This increases the system output of the sports car by 38 horsepower to 638 kW / 868 hp. Further performance upgrades for the Ferrari 296 series are under development.

The NOVITEC design studio is already diligently working on sportily styled aerodynamic-enhancement components for the mid-engine sports car. Tailor-made NOVITEC hi-tech wheels including the particularly exclusive variant featuring diameters of 21 and 22 inches have already been created in cooperation with Vossen.

The available NOVITEC sports springs make the handling even more agile. For customizing the cockpit, NOVITEC offers exclusive interior design options fashioned with the greatest love of detail in a vast range of colors.

High-performance exhaust systems for the world’s most exclusive automobiles are a particular specialty of NOVITEC. Precise exhaust routing, innovative skillful solutions and materials as well as outstanding build quality are at the very top of the developers’ specifications.

This was of course also true for the design of the NOVITEC exhaust system for the 296 GTB hybrid sports car.The exhaust systems for the V6 are available made from stainless steel or from INCONEL, the hi-tech alloy also used in Formula 1 racing. To optimize the temperatures in the engine bay, all systems are wrapped in high-temperature insulation. In connection with the INCONEL version, this effect can be further amplified with 999 fine gold plating, which makes the exhaust look as special as it is besides.

To further optimize the exhaust flow, the NOVITEC engineers additionally developed custom turbo inlets and tailor-made 100-cell metal catalysts. All in all, the NOVITEC modifications to the exhaust side produce an increase in peak power by 28 kW / 38 hp. This is accompanied by a thrilling exhaust note, which the version with actively controlled butterfly valves allows the driver in the cockpit to adjust individually from an electrifying, racy to a full-blooded racing sound.

Various tailpipes with a diameter of 102 millimeters are available to showcase the NOVITEC exhaust system visually. They come with or without carbon embellisher und are optionally available with particularly stylish 999 fine gold plating. NOVITEC also offers a mesh insert for the perfect integration of the exhaust pipes into the rear end, which in addition helps to discharge more heated air from the engine bay.

While the NOVITEC aerodynamic-enhancement range of naked carbon components is still under development, various hi-tech wheels for upgrading the looks are already available. These wheels were developed in cooperation with Vossen, America’s leading manufacturer of cutting-edge forged wheels.

The NOVITEC NF 10 wheels are produced from hi-tech blanks using state-of-the-art machining technology. They make perfect use of the available space under the wheel arches of the 296 GTB. For these photos, the variant painted high-gloss black with hub covers in centerlock look was selected from a range of 72 colors and various surface finishes.

The NF 10 alloys feature five delicate twin spokes extending all the way to the outermost edge and are some of the lightest wheels of their kind in this king-sized range. The attached photos show the two-seater fitted with a combination of size 9.5Jx21 wheels at the front with 255/30 ZR 21 tires and rims of size 11.5Jx22 with 335/25 R 22 tires on the rear axle. The different diameters on both axles place even greater emphasis on the wedge shape of the Ferrari.

The NOVITEC sports springs appropriately lower the vehicle’s ride height by 35 millimeters. This measure has a positive impact not only on the looks, but also on the handling thanks to the lowered center of mass. To make it easier to navigate entrances, exits and ramps in parking garages, a NOVITEC front lift system is available for the 296 GTB as well. It hydraulically raises the nose of the vehicle by about 40 millimeters at the touch of a button.

The German automotive refinement specialist offers exclusivity throughout the interior with first-class appointments in virtually any desired color.