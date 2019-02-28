Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced full details for the new 2019 Jetta GLI. Celebrating 35 years since the first mode was introduced back in 1984, the latest family member showcases sexy exterior, advanced drivetrain system and extended list of standard features.

In terms of drivetrain system, 2019 GLI is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injected EA888 TSI power unit, making it one of the most powerful Jetta units on the market today. The engine provides a total of 228hp and 258pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the engine shares goodies as variable valve timing on the intake and exhaust sides, along with a variable exhaust valve lift.

Furthermore, this power output is taken to the front wheels via a standard six-speed manual gearbox. Customers can also specify their Jetta GLI with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. These automatic transmission models come with a Start/Stop system that further improves fuel efficiency.

What is more, Jetta GLI features an all-around independent sporty suspension with a strut-type setup at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear. The front brakes are shared with Golf GTI and Golf R, using the same 13.4-inch diameter vented discs. And just like the GTI, GLI is fitted with an VAQ electronically controlled, torque-sensing limited-slip differential that aids to eliminate understeer, along as variable ratio electric power-assisted steering. And for the anniversary model, Volkswagen team includes the DCC adaptive damping system.

Additionally, the Driving Mode Selection comes as a standard feature and allow drivers to customize their vehicle's dynamic behavior. There are a total of four regimes that can be selected: Normal, Sport, Eco and Custom.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be available in two regular trim levels – S and Autobahn. There's also a special 35th Anniversary Edition.

Source: Volkswagen