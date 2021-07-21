Ferrari SF90 Stradale Asssetto Fiorano has set the fastest lap record ever set by a production vehicle at the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, finishing at the impressive 1:29.625 seconds at a maximum speed of 174.6 mph to set this time.

It was a great moment to witness, seeing how the impressive performance of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale put down this lap record on July 15, says Mark Raffauf, Senior Director of Race Operations at International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), which oversaw the test.

The vehicle is by far one of the most powerful Ferraris ever built and is the first series-production PHEV machine that the Italian brand has built. The model is designed with performance in mind and adopts numerous cutting-edge technologies. Some of the features include figures like 1,000 cv, and a weight-to-power ratio of 1.57 kg/cv, 390 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, and a V8 rated as the top-of-the-range unit.

Furthermore, the model can be specified with the optional Assetto Fiorano pack that includes special GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers, extra lightweight features made from high-performance materials such as carbon fiber (door panels, underbody) and titanium (springs, entire exhaust line), resulting in weight-saving of 30 kg. Another difference is the high downforce carbon-fiber rear spoiler which generates 390 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

