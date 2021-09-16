MS-RT, the design-led automotive engineering company with a track record for low volume, premium special edition models in the Commercial Vehicle Sector, is taking the advantage of its exclusive partnership with the Ford team.

The recent productive dialogues will result in seeing the new MS-RT moving onto Ford's Dagenham estate to undertake further customization, but also will enable MS-RT to lock up its logo with Ford's Blue Oval, one of the most popular and well-recognized marks in the world.

The senior MS-RT team is currently working with Ford's Commercial Vehicle engineering team in order to deliver eye-catching MS-RT derivatives of the next-gen Transit Custom and Ranger products.

This fresh collaboration signifies the growth between the two brands and the desire of both to expand their businesses and assure that the latest Ford vehicles will be of the highest quality.

Steve Cootes, MS-RT's Commercial Director, said: We are delighted to be working so closely with Ford, a company with whom I spent 23 years of my career in the industry. We bring a distinctive, stand-out, and sporty brand of Commercial Vehicles to Ford's range, and will continue to push boundaries to ensure that owners of MS-RT derivatives are the envy of the sector.

Drawing on its close association with M-Sport, MS-RT currently produces three rally car design-inspired Commercial Vehicles for sale in the UK and Europe – the Transit Connect MS-RT, the Transit Custom MS-RT and the Ranger MS-RT, available through Ford's Transit Specialist Dealer network.