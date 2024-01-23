Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package (2024)
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package
The electric Mustang Mach-E model lineup continues to expand with a new Bronze Appearance Package available exclusively on the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT. This latest offering encourages personalization synonymous with the Mustang brand.
The 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package features:
- Striking 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels
- Eye-catching Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze
- Bold bronze mesh front grille that adds dynamic coloring and aggressive style to the vehicle's exterior
- Available on Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast and new Eruption Green body colors
- Opportunity for optional performance upgrade, delivering the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever. More details on the upgrade will be shared at a later date
Plus, new standard features to the GT model include:
- MagneRide Damping System for optimal handling performance
- Performance-focused components including 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo(R) branded front brake calipers
- Ford Performance front seats now with 10-Way Power Driver Seat
Online customer orders for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E will open later this winter. The Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with Extended Range and the Bronze Appearance Package will be available at a starting price of $60,990.