Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package (2024)

The electric Mustang Mach-E model lineup continues to expand with a new Bronze Appearance Package available exclusively on the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT. This latest offering encourages personalization synonymous with the Mustang brand.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package features:

  • Striking 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels
  • Eye-catching Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze
  • Bold bronze mesh front grille that adds dynamic coloring and aggressive style to the vehicle's exterior
  • Available on Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast and new Eruption Green body colors
  • Opportunity for optional performance upgrade, delivering the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever. More details on the upgrade will be shared at a later date

Plus, new standard features to the GT model include:

  • MagneRide Damping System for optimal handling performance
  • Performance-focused components including 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo(R) branded front brake calipers
  • Ford Performance front seats now with 10-Way Power Driver Seat

Online customer orders for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E will open later this winter. The Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with Extended Range and the Bronze Appearance Package will be available at a starting price of $60,990.

