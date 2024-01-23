Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package (2024)

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package

The electric Mustang Mach-E model lineup continues to expand with a new Bronze Appearance Package available exclusively on the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT. This latest offering encourages personalization synonymous with the Mustang brand.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package features:

Striking 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels

Eye-catching Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge outlined in Sinister Bronze

Bold bronze mesh front grille that adds dynamic coloring and aggressive style to the vehicle's exterior

Available on Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast and new Eruption Green body colors

Opportunity for optional performance upgrade, delivering the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever. More details on the upgrade will be shared at a later date

Plus, new standard features to the GT model include:

MagneRide Damping System for optimal handling performance

Performance-focused components including 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo(R) branded front brake calipers

Ford Performance front seats now with 10-Way Power Driver Seat

Online customer orders for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E will open later this winter. The Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with Extended Range and the Bronze Appearance Package will be available at a starting price of $60,990.