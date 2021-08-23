Ford celebrates its Mustang history with an introduction of a new Ice White Edition Appearance Package both for Mustang Coupe and Mach-E. This is the first white-on-white upgrade pack for a Mustang for the first time in 28 years.

Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Mustang Ice White Edition could – just like the original '93 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang – become one of the hot collectibles of future generations, said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager, We are proud to continue a longstanding Mustang tradition of continuously offering fresh, new styling options for customers to empower them to make their Mustang an extension of who they are.

The upgrade pack includes Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings to ice out the exterior, front and center on the grille is an Oxford White pony badge, which also appears between the tri-bar taillamps. The pack also adds exclusive 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with Oxford White-painted pockets.

Light Space Gray scheme dominates the interior and appears on the seats, central console, and door-panel armrests. A Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel plus an Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel add chill to the interior ambiance.