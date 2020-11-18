Ford today announced enhancements for Transit Connect, offering customers best-in-class fuel efficiency and introducing a 1.0-tonne payload for the first time.

Class-leading fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions will help minimise fuel costs for operators and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Transit Connect light commercial vehicle now offers up to 2,501kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) on selected variants, increasing the maximum payload to 982kg 1 and improving productivity for owners and operators by enabling them to carry heavier loads.

Ford is also introducing a new high-end Limited series in selected markets, offering a stylish exterior and premium interior specification for customers desiring a more exclusive vehicle.

"Transit Connect is already popular with fleets across Europe, and the latest enhancements make it even more compelling," said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. "Reducing emissions and fuel costs while improving payloads helps fleets transport more cargo or fit extra equipment while maintaining maximum efficiency."

The new updates feature for the entire Transit Connect line-up, with deliveries of the enhanced models to Ford dealers due from mid-November.

Optimised fuel efficiency and payload No light commercial vehicle in its class delivers better fuel efficiency than the Transit Connect – helping businesses to save on operating costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

The best-selling Transit Connect model – the L1 Trend – delivers 68.8mpg fuel efficiency and 109 g/km of CO2 emissions NEDC (55.3mpg, 134 g/km WLTP) 2 using Ford's advanced 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a choice of 75PS and 120PS power ratings, and a six-speed manual gearbox. New, low rolling resistance tyres further contribute to optimised fuel efficiency.

Ford responded directly to customer feedback to enhance the Transit Connect's load-carrying capability and offer an improved payload of up to 982kg – an increase of 79kg over previous versions – with no compromise in versatility or fuel efficiency. Optimising wheel and tyre configurations as well as removing the dual passenger seat option contribute to the increased payload allowance. The dual passenger seat option remains available for derivatives with lower GVM.

Customers requiring the 2,501kg GVM and 982kg maximum payload can still choose from a range of powertrains to best suit their operating requirements, including 100PS or 120PS 1.5‑litre EcoBlue diesel engines with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions – for effortless and refined load-hauling.

Ford has also approved its range of 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engines for use with HVO fuel following a comprehensive testing programme to ensure servicing and performance would remain unaffected.

Limited series now available A new Limited series for Transit Connect introduces distinctive design features including 16-inch Sparkle Silver alloy wheels as well as body-coloured wing mirrors, door handles and side mouldings. Drivers also benefit from heated seats, auto lighting and rain-sensing wipers to make long shifts at the wheel less demanding and more comfortable.