Ford has unveiled a new, special edition version of the acclaimed Fiesta ST, limited to 300 built to order for UK customers among 500 units for Europe.

Featuring adjustable suspension for ultimate road and track performance, alongside exclusive styling details, the Fiesta ST Edition is priced at £27,075.

The head turner is easily identified by a unique Azura Blue exterior finish and High Gloss Black detailing for elements including the rear diffuser, roof spoiler and – for the first time – the ST badges. The exclusive interior features carbon fibre-effect detailing, bespoke blue stitching, and introduces a new Ford Performance steering wheel providing direct access to Sport Drive Mode with a dedicated button.

This ST Edition enhances the multi-awarding-winning hot hatch with a Ford Performance adjustable coilover suspension system that enables customisation of cornering, road-holding and ride-height characteristics for true performance driving enthusiasts.

Responsiveness and dynamics are further enhanced with standard flow-formed alloy wheels that reduce unsprung weight, contributing to the most rewarding, agile and confident Fiesta driving experience yet.

"Our new Fiesta ST Edition squeezes even more excitement out of the best-handling compact hot-hatch on the road," said Stefan Muenzinger, Ford Performance manager for Europe. "The Edition model puts drivers firmly in control with the ability to manually adjust the feel of their car and fine-tune the handling to suit their personal preference."

Balance and control Extensively tested and developed at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife by Ford Performance, the Fiesta ST Edition is fine-tuned to optimise balance and control through corners and offers the flexibility for drivers to further tailor suspension setting to their specific driving style or environment.

The two-way adjustable coilover suspension system features twin tube stainless steel damper housings and powder-coated springs finished in Ford Performance Blue. Ride height is lowered 15mm at the front, 10mm at the rear and is adjustable. Twelve ‘bump' settings – the degree of upward damper movement allowed as the wheel contacts a bump in the road, and 16 rebound settings – the speed at which the damper returns to position after an upward movement, put the driver in control of cornering responses.

Ford Performance flow-formed 18-inch alloy wheels offer a weight reduction of almost two kilograms each compared with the standard Fiesta ST alloys. The 10-spoke wheels retain their tensile strength and offer greater shock resistance than a traditional cast wheel despite using less material. The flow-forming process applies pressure to the wheel's inner barrel as it spins after being cast, stretching and compressing the aluminium.

The lighter wheels follow the profile of rougher road surfaces more effectively and reduce the demand on the Fiesta ST Edition's dampers and springs, improving tyre contact with the road for improved grip and responses.

The Quaife limited-slip differential (LSD) further optimises front-end traction and enhances cornering ability, delivering maximum grip on the exit of corners and working alongside Ford's enhanced Torque Vectoring Control technology to improve road-holding and reduce understeer. The system applies braking force to the inside front wheel when cornering to deliver optimal grip on dry surfaces and smoothness on wet surfaces.

The Edition model also continues to offer Fiesta ST's Normal, Sport and Track Selectable Drive Modes, with Sport mode now able to be activated directly from a dedicated button on the steering wheel. Launch Control is also available, and a switchable three-mode electronic stability control system is standard.

Ford's 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine uses turbocharging, high-pressure fuel injection, and Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing to deliver 200PS at 6,000rpm, and 290Nm of torque from 1,600rpm to 4,000rpm, for 0-62mph acceleration in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 143mph.

A combination of port fuel injection and direct fuel injection works alongside Ford's innovative cylinder deactivation technology to help drivers save fuel, delivering CO2 emissions from 135g/km NEDC (149g/km WLTP) and fuel efficiency from 46.3mpg NEDC (42.8mpg WLTP).4

The Ford Performance model's sporty character is further enhanced using a bespoke steering knuckle design; unique EPAS calibration with 12:1 steering ratio, and high performance braking system with 278mm vented front and 253mm solid rear discs.

Special Edition styling Available in three-door body style, the Fiesta ST Edition features unique exterior styling for exclusive appeal.

The bold Azura Blue finish was previously only available as part of Ford's Special Vehicle Options range. Contrasting detailing includes High Gloss Black for the upper grille, fog light surrounds and distinctive rear diffuser, as well as the roof, rear spoiler, alloy wheels and door mirrors – which incorporate puddle lamps that project the ST logo onto the ground when unlocking.

The lower grille and turbocharger air charge cooler are finished in matte black. Further denoting the model's special edition status, exterior ST badges feature a unique black enamel surround.

Interior enhancements include carbon fibre-effect finish on the instrument cluster surround and dashboard decorative elements, including the air vent surrounds. The air vent apertures and a unique red illuminated starter button are finished with chrome-effect rings.

The Fiesta ST Edition's signature flat-bottomed steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake are finished in leather and feature distinctive blue stitching, as do the door trims, ST-branded floor mats, seatbelts and ST-branded Recaro heated sports seats with adjustable lumbar support.

Refined and connected Fiesta STs including the new Edition model offer a better-connected and more intuitive driving experience than ever.

A standard FordPass Connect modem enables a range of functions to make the ownership experience easier and more rewarding. In addition to helping drivers plan faster, less stressful journeys with Live Traffic updates, customers can remotely control a selection of vehicle features from any location via their smartphone including Door Lock/Unlock, Vehicle Locator, and Vehicle Status for checking fuel level, alarm status, tyre pressures, oil life and more.3

The Fiesta ST's SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system has been enhanced to be more intuitive and easier to use, with a new user interface that features larger buttons displayed on the 8-inch colour touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility are included free-of-charge. A wireless charging pad also is offered, helping occupants effortlessly charge smartphones on the move.