Back in the day, when Enzo Ferrari began producing sexy new vehicles, he immediately identified the US as a potential and profitable market. By starting production there, he managed to create some of the most amazing and expressive machines in the entire Ferrari lineup.

Four of these exceptional and super-rare machines will grace the grounds of Blenheim Palace with a dedicated Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance by Chubb Insurance. The foursome is consistent of a pair of early 1950s 342 Americas, a mid-1960s Ferrari 500 Superfast and a 365 California Spider.

At the time of production, the 342 America was brand's flagship machine and a forerunner to the 375 America lineup – the super-ultra-mega luxurious and powerful GT models for Ferrari's most prestigious and pretentious customers.

In fact, there are only six 342 Americas created and Salon Privé gathers two of these unique units together. One of these is the first only three cabrios made and the only one in Carrozzeria Vignale body concept. The second model, the 1953 Geneva Motor Show car features a high-performance engine, an extra-large fuel tank and a rally timer. Sweet!

As it comes to the 1960s models, the first one, the 500 Superfast is the last of just 36 examples built and the one of two "Series 2" RHD cars created. Present at the event will be a 1967 365 California Spider, delivered new to Luigi Chinetti Motors in the USA. This machine is one of the most luxurious vehicles from the era and mere 14 examples have been produced between 1966 and 1967.

These four units will join other classic examples of Maranello's finest models, along with 18 additional rare machines.

2019 Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance by Chubb Insurance at Blenheim Palace on Thursday 5th September.

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Salon Privé