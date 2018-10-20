Latest Mercedes-AMG C 63 is still in the list of brand's most successful and popular vehicles – as it seems, boys at AMG are not willing to go on separate ways with their status of one of the best tuners in the world. It is significant how a mid-range sporty machine can become a premium sexy machine with just a touch of AMG engineers. However, people at G-POWER has decided to take a second look at AMG's masterpiece and add a bit of their own touch and ideas. Let's check out what the final result is!

The turbocharged four-liter V8 engine generates a total of 800hp/588kW of power and 1,000Nm of torque after getting all G-POWER enhancements. Compared to the standard AMG unit, the revised vehicle offers a whooping increase of 324hp and 350Nm. Neat! Furthermore, new Mercedes-AMG now sprints from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.4 seconds and chases a top speed of 330km/h. Sweet!

And as you might well expect, such performance rates cannot be achieved by optimizing the engine alone – G-POWER team has also provided exclusive turbocharge modification with larger CNC-machined compressor, turbine wheels and optimized compressor housing with enlarged intake area. All these revisions and additions reduce the exhaust gas back pressure, increase the air flow and lower the exhaust gas temperature. Neat! What is more, a new intake system with a high-flow air filter for optimized air supply and stainless steel downpipes round off the engine conversions.

With such revisions and upgrades, G-POWER C 63 AMG also makes a massive visual impact – the vehicle shows off striking camouflage look and proudly showcases an exclusive HURRICANE RR 20-inch set of forged wheels. Made of high-tech aircraft aluminum with jet black finish and high-sheen surface, these double spoke wheels are wrapped by high-performance 255/30 ZR20 and 285/30 ZR20 tires.

And last, but not least, G-POWER team is kind enough to share with us a neat video:

Enjoy!

Source: G-POWER