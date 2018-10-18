New Vauxhall Combo Life has been named as one of the finalists at "AUTOBEST 2019". The event consists of a prestigious jury, formed from members of 31 European countries, that has tested new models for their utility features, pleasure of driving and overall performance rates. The jury evaluates participants in various categories such as flexibility, design and new technological features.

New Combo life is full of innovations that, as it seems, make a difference and has earned some positive response from fans and critics. Such are the spacious and practical interior, new configurations, including 5- and 7-seat variants, large wheelbase and ample space for luggage. Long story short, the new Vauxhall machine is ideal for family trips and small sports teams. Sweet!

What has contributed to vehicle's recognition is the new ISOFIX child seat brackets on the second-row seats, available for all trim levels and the new optional panoramic sunroof.

In recent years, Vauxhall/Opel has managed to present us overall fine vehicles that keep the tradition of high quality at a reasonable price. And as it seems, new model entries are no exception – new Combo Life has managed to maintain all what people like about the brand and at the same time offer some new features and goodies that raise vehicle's value. Enjoy!

Source: Vauxhall