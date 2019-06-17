Mercedes-AMG, based in Affalterbach, Baden- Württemberg, have hit the bull's eye with the second solo creation, the GT machine. Even in this stock variant the vehicle is one of the best in the market and has earned mainly positive feedback and tons of recognitions.

Nevertheless, G-POWER engineers have decided to add a kick to the already performance-excellent system and brought us 800hp and 850Nm beast. Let's check out more, shall we?

This exceptional boost was achieved by combining the Performance Software V4 and a series of hardware modifications to the 4.0-liter M178 twin-turbo V8 under the hood. Along with the HURRICANE RS engine construction, the revised machine comes with weight-optimized forged pistons, a fuel pump fit and modified turbochargers with larger turbine and compressor wheels. There's also CNC-optimized housings and enhanced compressor turbine blades. Neat!

The alterations are no less extensive in the following upgrade program: with all these same hardware modifications, there's a special Performance Software V3, which results on additional 165hp and 100Nm of torque. However, G-POWER has relied heavily on the software upgrade with this project.

Also, in order to perfect the dynamic expression of the coupe, G-POWER has installed these well-known "HURRICANE RR" forged rims. These are exceptionally lightweight high-tech aircraft aluminum pieces that not only contribute to the sexy looks, but also reduce the overall vehicle weight. Finished in jet black with high-sheen diamond cut customization, these bad boys are wrapped by Michelin 275/30 ZR20 and 305/25 ZR21 tires.

Geared with all kinds of goodies, the G-POWER AMG beast ensures neat performance rates and comfort for driver and passenger – if you also want to refresh your own machine with functional and appealing accessories, check out our friends from Autodoc. The wide range of components, brands and bundles will surely impress even G-POWER engineers. Check'em out!

Source: G-POWER