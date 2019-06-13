Insurance Institute for Highway Safety today announced that the 2019 Mazda6 has earned "Top Safety Pick" award when equipped with specific headlights.

In order to qualify as a winner, a machine should earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, all along with a good or acceptable rating for the passenger-side small overlap front test. The final requirement is an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good or acceptable headlight rating.

What is new for 2019 is that the game-changing i-Activsense feature is a standard for every new Mazda6 model. The suite includes Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function.

New Mazda6 joins new 2019 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatch, 2019 CX-3, 2019 CX-9 as TOP SAFETY PICK winners, while CX-5 remains the higher-tier winner TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award.

IIHS remains an independent, non-government safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry.

SEE ALSO: Honda Sensing earns 2019 Passport a 5-Star rating by NHTSA

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Mazda North American Operations supports nearly 700 dealers worldwide. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

Source: Mazda