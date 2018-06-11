The X6 is still one of the best vehicles in the SUV segment. Since its release this bad boy has showcased numerous technologies, advanced driving dynamics and next-gen gadgets. However, specialists from G-POWER decided to see how much upgrades and imprvements the X6 can carry and deliver us a special project that offers tons of revisions and fine-tuning ideas.

The vehicle is named G-POWER X6 M TYPHOON (F86) and makes strong first impression with its wide body kit. As a true BMW unit, the lucky M6 is aggressive, menacing and confident. However, there were some updates that further enhance this expression: G-POWER team has included widened fenders, front bumper with large intakes, side rocker panels, door trim and rear bumper. Also, there is an optional diffuser, made of carbon-fiber and A Venturi hood that ensures better engine ventilation. And last, but most certainly, there is an optional TYPHOON titanium exhaust with four carbon-coated 102mm tailpipes. Cool!

Furthermore, there are new wheels installed– the well-known HURRICANE RR with five double-spokes in jet black finish. The size you ask? These come in massive 23-inch measurements. Also, the front axle is lowered with a total of 40 millimeters, while the rear one is lowered with 30mm. This was possible, thanks to the new GX6M-RS coilover suspension system that features nine adjustable settings for the shock absorbers and contributes for better handling and stability even on high speeds.

In terms of drivetrain system, G-POWER team has increased the top speed with the revision of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. The heart of the beast features modified turbochargers, G-POWER downpipes and catalytic converters. Of course, there is this G-POWER V3 performance software that works in conjunction with the removed Vmax limiter. Sweet! And in order to celebrate the 35-anniversary of the G-POWER, there are additional badges and goodies that mark the special occasion. However, all the revisions and improvements result on delivering a total of 750hp and 980Nm of torque. Impressive, right? Also, the top speed surpasses 300km/h. Neat!

Source: G-POWER