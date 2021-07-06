2022 GMC HUMMER EV blends high quality with some advanced engineering concepts that together help the driver get the most out of the ride. The pinnacle expression of that performance will be offered in HUMMER EV's own launch control mode, known as Watts to Freedom. This is a selectable feature and gives the vehicle tons of power for some neat acceleration – 0 to 100km/h in mere 3 seconds.

Watts to Freedom unlocks the full potential of the propulsion system and puts all of its available power to the pavement, said Al Oppenheiser, HUMMER EV chief engineer, It's an all-encompassing experience unlike anything else — purpose-built for straight-line fun.

The electric motors inside the Ultium Drive system are expected to give a GM-estimated up to 1000 hp and when multiplied via the front- and the rear-drive unit, the system can offer up to 11,500lb-ft of torque. These extraordinary capabilities will blend with neat user-experience technologies.

In fact, the HUMMER EV will be the first GMC vehicle powered by General Motors' new Ultium battery system. The sales will be produced as part of a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions at a new facility in Lordstown, Ohio.

The production of the HUMMER EV begins in the fall of 2021 at GM's factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.