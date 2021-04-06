GMC announces details for the new HUMMER EV SUV
GMC's electric super truck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV, making its debut during the NCAA's Final Four in a new commercial film narrated by LeBron James. This spot focuses on vehicle's enhanced capabilities and exclusive features.
Based on a next-generation Ultium Platform, the new HUMMER EV SUV hits the market with an exclusive Edition 1, offering customer choice to equip the vehicle for optimal driving range and maximum off-road capability. This pack comes with large 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps, and floor liners.
There's also a second pack, the Extreme Off-Road pack, which brings 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD MT tires, underbody armor, and rock sliders. There are also front locker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision2 with underbody camera, and more.
It is expected that the vehicle will offer the best-in-class off-road proportions with tons of exclusive features. Some of these would include:
126.7-inch wheelbase with best-in-class off-road proportions, immersive interior design with Infinity Roof and Sky Panes, Ultium Drive System with 830hp and up to 11,500lb-ft of torque. Additionally, all HUMMER EV SUV models will come with an enhanced version of Super Cruise, which will aid drivers in getting the most out of the driver-assistance technologies.
Production is expected to begin in 2023, and the vehicles will have a starting price of $105,595USD.
Source: GMC