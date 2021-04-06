GMC's electric super truck lineup expands with the addition of the 2024 HUMMER EV SUV, making its debut during the NCAA's Final Four in a new commercial film narrated by LeBron James. This spot focuses on vehicle's enhanced capabilities and exclusive features.

Based on a next-generation Ultium Platform, the new HUMMER EV SUV hits the market with an exclusive Edition 1, offering customer choice to equip the vehicle for optimal driving range and maximum off-road capability. This pack comes with large 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps, and floor liners.

There's also a second pack, the Extreme Off-Road pack, which brings 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD MT tires, underbody armor, and rock sliders. There are also front locker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision2 with underbody camera, and more.

SEE ALSO: Volvo XC40 Recharge receives a prestigious award from Good Housekeeping

It is expected that the vehicle will offer the best-in-class off-road proportions with tons of exclusive features. Some of these would include:

126.7-inch wheelbase with best-in-class off-road proportions, immersive interior design with Infinity Roof and Sky Panes, Ultium Drive System with 830hp and up to 11,500lb-ft of torque. Additionally, all HUMMER EV SUV models will come with an enhanced version of Super Cruise, which will aid drivers in getting the most out of the driver-assistance technologies.

Production is expected to begin in 2023, and the vehicles will have a starting price of $105,595USD.

Source: GMC