The GMC Yukon helped create the Denali brand — now the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate trim elevates the iconic sub-brand.

Distinguished with exterior and interior details, next-level materials, innovative available technologies and impressive capability, the new 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate is the most premium Yukon ever offered.

In addition to its elevated interior and exterior design, Yukon Denali Ultimate introduces the available class-leading, trailering-capable Super Cruise1 driver assistance technology to Yukon, including the capability to automatically change lanes or tow while driving hands-free on compatible roads2.

The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate also brings elevated comfort and conveniences, such as 16-way power front seats with massage. Additionally, the 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate introduces an advanced 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system to GMC for the first time, including head restraint-based speakers for front-row passengers. Etched metal speaker grilles provide an elegant look that fits seamlessly into the premium interior of the Yukon Denali Ultimate.

The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate goes on sale this fall with a standard 6.2L V-8 or available Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel. Both engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Capability remains important as ever with standard Magnetic Ride Control, standard Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, standard Active Response 4WD™ system with electronic limited-slip differential and Auto Track two-speed transfer case.