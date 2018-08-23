The new 2019 Sierra will try to set new benchmark for capability, refinement and innovation. Arriving at dealership with tons of new features and numerous revisions and changes, GMC Sierra Denali will surely make difference in the world of trucks. Being the flagship in the Sierra lineup, the new guy in the family comes with sexy design and segment-leading technologies. Offered as a crew cap, the model has a lot to offer. So, let's waste no more time and see what this bad boy has to offer.

Exterior styling

Denali comes with exclusive exterior elements, including revised and multidimensional grille, chrome inserts and body-colored bumpers. Buyers will also benefit from new high-intensity LED headlamps that incorporate C-shaped light blade elements, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED elements within the taillights. There are also neat 20-inch aluminum wheels as a standard feature, but if this is still not enough for owners, they can always switch to the optional 22-inch variant.

Interior styling

There are heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seat and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel as part of the standard equipment. Furthermore, GMC team has included Premium Infotainment System that features 8-inch-diagonal HD color touch screen, embedded navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration.

Drivetrain system

Sierra Denali adopts Adaptive Ride Control system, Traction Select System with selectable driving modes: Tour, Sport, Snow, Off-Road and Tow/Haul. Each one of these setting allows driver and vehicle to deal with every road and off-road challenge.

There's also Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, and new electro-hydraulic power brake boost system that ensures strong and smooth brake pedal feel even when the vehicle is loaded with cargo or when trailering. This effect is achieved, thanks to installing four-wheel disc brake with larger diameter Duralife brake rotors and larger brake pads.

2019 Sierra Denali is geared with a larger 6.2-liter V8 engine, making it segment's largest displacement engine. This system generates the massive 420hp and 460lb-ft of torque and is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Furthermore, it benefits form Dynamic Fuel Management system that allows the engine to operate in 17 different patterns, between two and eight cylinders, depending on demand. How cool is that!

So, do you like it? We surely believe that this flagship model will receive the attention it deserves!

Source: GMC