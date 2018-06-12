GMC expands its premium Yukon lineup with a neat addition – two 2019 Graphite Editions vehicles. These are exclusive machines with darkened exterior appearance and some neat performance upgrades. First of all, these two are available on the SLPT trim level and can be directly ordered on Yukon or Yukon XL on both 2WD and 4WD variants.

The revised Yukon Graphite Edition also comes with 22-inch bright machined wheels with Carbon Flash metallic pockets, black assist steps with glossy black accents, premium black chrome grille mesh insert and fog lamp surrounds, body-color grille surround, black roof rails and glossy black beltline moldings.

In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle comes with a large 6.2-liter V8 engine with direct injection, Active Fuel Management and continuously variable valve timing for increased efficiency. This particular unit is rather powerful one – it is capable of producing a total of 420hp and 460lb-ft of torque. Paired to a ten-speed automatic gearbox it is both agile and efficient and comes with a special feature: Magnetic Ride Control. What it does is to "watch" the road and "inform" suspension system for any kind of issues and tricky situations in order to alter the damping rate. Cool!

2019 Yukon and Yukon XL Graphite Editions will be available for order this summer. Stick with us for further information!

Source: GMC