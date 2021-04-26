GTO Engineering has confirmed that the Squalo will be the production name of the brand's new vehicle. Also, the team has revealed the final exterior design updates and a first production-ready look of the new 4.0-liter quad-cam power unit.

Squalo means shark in Italian and was chosen for the new lineup due to the vehicle's shark-like exterior design, stance, and performance rates. Now gaining momentum at pace as the works towards the production-ready vehicle, GTO Engineering has signed off on the all-important exterior design cues including door handles, wing mirrors, and working on a special alloy wheels design.

Squalo will definitely stick to the principles that were first announced. Indeed, the vehicle is going to be sub 1,000kg, adopting a manual gearbox, inspired by the 60s, but with a contemporary twist, and with a bespoke V12 power unit. The vehicle will be built exclusively by GTO Engineering from the ground up at its UK headquarters.

In fact, the engine has been announced as a quad-cam V12, but following the last update in February, it has undergone some additional changes and upgrades, including the surround of the carbs removed, enhanced power output, and more changes that are yet to be announced.

It's often the small parts of a car that take the longest time. We're now at a stage where the design models are being created here in the UK and soon we will announce our technical partners working with us on the exterior manufacturing and interiors, as well as wheels and tires. In all my years working in the [automotive] industry, I've never been as excited about the creativity of manufacturing and design as I am now.

This is the status update that follows the initial rendering of the intentions for the new vehicle which was initially announced in November 2020.

Source: GTO Engineering