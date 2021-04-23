SKODA AUTO builds anticipation for the upcoming Fabia lineup by releasing some official design sketches. Brand's famous small car will become significantly larger and with the more aggressive exterior styling. As it seems, the engineering team has switched to using VW's Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0, which has made it possible for the vehicle to feature some larger proportions and ensure more space for passengers and luggage. Additionally, the sharp front-end design really catches the eye.

Two of the published sketches show a clear and contemporary design show an elongated roof spoiler with side finlets, new mirror design and adjustable cooling shutters at the front bumper.

Other sketches focus on the headlight design, which is now extended to the grille. Also, the L-shaped daytime running light module can be seen as well. SKODA's signature elements are also present.

SEE ALSO: New Volkswagen Polo comes with tons of new technologies and gadgets

Fabia remains one of SKODA's best-selling models. Since its first generation, unveiled back in 2000, 1.79 units have been produced in approximately 87 years, while the next generations have gone even that high number. At the moment, the manufacturer's total production volume is 4.7 million Fabias to date. This all means that the anticipation of the new family member is really high and we all expect that new Fabia will live up to our expectations.

Stick with us for future details.

Source: SKODA