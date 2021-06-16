GTO Engineering has revealed the initial drawings of the neat interior of the new Squalo. The design team blends luxury, modern functionality, and cutting-edge and engineering ideas into a single design concept that would become the cabin of the new Squalo.

The drawings demonstrate the overall design concept and the placement of all interior components, luggage, and even the buttons, switches, and all these tiny controls. Also, GTO Engineering plans to release even more sketches and explain the ideas behind every single image.

At the moment, the design team is working on a bespoke seating arrangement that fits the styling concept but also provides enhanced comfort for all occupants. In fact, it is apparent that the design team maps the placement for different components like pedals, steering wheel, and manual gearbox selector in such a way that the driver would get the most out of the driving experience.

Since the first announcement back in November 2020, the development of the Squalo continues both internally and externally. The ever-growing team of GTO Engineering would most likely result in delivering us advanced machines with some neat technologies. We expect that the new Squalo will be one of the most exciting vehicles of the decade.

Customer deliveries are appointed for 2023. Stick with us for more information in the meanwhile!