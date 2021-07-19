In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Lamborghini Mexico debuts four special Huracán EVO, designed by Grand Chelem and Ad Personam, the brand's distributors in Mexico. These models represent the four key themes in the Mexican culture: Vita (Life), Morte (Death), Sogno (Dream), and Tempo (Time).

The Special Edition Models

Edición Vita (Life)

Vita, the flagship model, comes in a special shade of green and gold, which represent life and nature. The exterior design is contrasted with gold details, symbolizing the sun. This model celebrates freedom and the succession of life.

Edición Morte (Death)

This one is symbolized by the emblem of a skull that celebrates the experiences that prepare us for the afterlife. This model is characterized by a blue color scheme with bronze accents. A similar pattern can be seen within the vehicle with the seats featuring blue and bronze stitching.

Edición Sogno (Dream)

This is the most distinctive in the lineup and incorporates light blue exterior color with golden highlights. This combination of colors resembles the mythical creatures from Mexican folklore. The interior also resembles this pattern, but also adds neat white accents.

The Lamborghini Huracán Sogno Edition is commemorated with a two-headed dragon icon.

Edición Tempo (Time)

This one represents the decade-long partnership between Lamborghini and Mexico. This bond is symbolized by a snake, a representative of reinvention of one by the shedding of skin.

Tempo demonstrates a black exterior with bronze underlines and dark hues for the interior with bronze accents on the seats, trim, and stitching.