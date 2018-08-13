Honda has finally revealed more details about the new 2019 HR-V and by all the information we are given, we should say that this might well be one of the most sophisticated subcompact SUVs to date. Coming with tons of advanced technologies and numerous neat engineering wonders.

The new HR-V comes with elegant exterior design with new glossy dark chrome panes, font bumper with deeper air itake sections, new circular fog lights, projector lenses with revised LED daytime running lights. For the rear, the engineering team has included a dark chrome garnish across the tailgate mirrors and overall tight and sporty rear-end face. This agile expression is topped off with new 17-inch alloy wheels. Neat!

In terms of drivetrain system, 2019 Honda HR-V will be offered with the agile and efficient 1.5-liter i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol unit that generates a total of 130hp and maximum torque of 155Nm. This system allows a 0-100km/h run to end in 10.2 seconds. However, the high speeds are not the focus with this one. The engine and the six-speed manual gearbox ensure smooth and progressive acceleration.

SEE ALSO: Honda announces details for 2019 Pilot 8-seater

In terms of interior space and equipment, the team has added greater levels of insulating material and features Active Noise Cancellation system for the first time. This system is especially designed to reduce low-frequency noise in the cabin by using two special microphones and then cancelling these frequencies with well-timed reverse phase audio signals via the speakers. Neat!

Source: Honda