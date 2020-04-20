For a sixth consecutive year, Honda has been chosen as America's "Best Value Brand" in Kelley Blue Book's Brand Image Awards, which recognizes automobile manufacturer's success in fostering and retaining brand attributes that customers appreciate and pay attention to. In awarding its "Best Value Brand" award for 2020, Kelley Blue Book recognized Honda for its quality, reliability, durability and overall advanced technologies that the brand incorporates in its vehicles.

The 2020 Brand Image Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Books' Brand Watch study. This Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com, and offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions, including capturing brand and model familiarity and loyalty among new-car shoppers.

As it comes to Honda, the prominent manufacturer offers a full line of reliable fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold over 1,000 independent US dealers. Brand's portfolio includes the famous Fit, Civic, Insight and Accord passenger cars, all along with HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot SUVs. Honda's electrified lineup includes Insight hybrid-electric sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and the Clarity series.

Source: Honda