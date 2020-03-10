Honda's 2020 New York International Auto Show exhibit will feature the world debut of the new 2021 Odyssey, the heir to the best-selling minivan in America for the last ten years. The new family member benefits from numerous styling upgrades, new technologies, and safety features. In fact, 2021 Odyssey comes with an industry-first Rear-Seat Reminder system integrated with the car's CabinWatch rear-seat camera system. Sweet!

Major upgrades to the vehicle include more powerful and efficient LED headlights, a revised blackout grille topped by a chrome strip, and a revised lower front fascia and fog light housings. Also, buyers will benefit from new glossy-black trim under the rear window, accented by a chrome strip. And last, but not least, Odyssey Elite trim level comes with newly designed 19-inch alloys and auto-dimming side mirrors.

For the interior, engineers and designers have managed to update climate controls and second-row seatbacks that fold flat for easier seat removal. EX and higher trims get new tri-color floor mats and illuminated USB poets, while EX-L and higher levels benefit from revised seats with contrast stitching, power lumbar support for the front passenger seat and second-row seatback pockets.

All 2021 Honda Odyssey vehicles will come with Honda Sensing suite as part of the standard feature – the pack includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, And pedestrian Emergency Braking, all along with the standard technologies for the suite.

Powered by a 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 engine that produces a total of 280hp, Odyssey comes with brand's new 10-speed automatic gearbox, along with push-button start. Vehicle's powerful and refined V6 engine utilizes Variable Cylinder Management, with the capability to switch between three- and six-cylinder operation.

Exclusively produced at the Lincoln, Alabama plant, alongside Pilot, Passport, and Ridgeline, 2021 Odyssey will be available for purchase this April.

Source: Honda