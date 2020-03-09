Bentley Mulliner has added to its new Collections portfolio with the creation of the bespoke Continental GT Convertible – the Equestrian Edition.

This unique vehicle blends tons of distinctive features, building on the strengths of the brand's iconic open-top Grand Tourer. Inspired by the greatest racecourse in the world and home to the most prestigious events of the racing calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, the Equestrian Edition has been specially commissioned by Bentley Bristol and hand-built by Bentley Mulliner in Crewe. In order to celebrate the car's debut, it was photographed at Jackdaws Castle – the famous state of the art equestrian training facility and home of Jonjo O'Neill Racing, 10 miles from Cheltenham Racecourse.

The exterior design is characterized by a distinctive shade of green, called Spruce, exclusive bright ware components, revised grille, and bezels. The elegant character is further enhanced by 22-inch exclusive Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in glossy black.

In terms of interior, the diamond quilting is crafted utilizing an authentic Tweed fabric, with a contrasting light blue stitch introducing a contemporary touch and feel to the door inlays and rear quarter panels. Mulliner has also applied its trademark branded treadplates in order to complete the bespoke interior of the Equestrian Edition.

The vehicle comes equipped with both suites of Bentley's state of the art driver assistance technologies - Lane assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bentley Safeguard Plus, Night vision, and Head-up display, and Bentley's City Specification incorporating Top view camera, Traffic sign recognition, City assist, Pedestrian warning, Reversing traffic warning, Automatic dimming mirrors, and Hands-free boot opening. Sweet!

Source: Bentley