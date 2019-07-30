Fresh from the plant, the new 2020 Honda Pilot arrives at dealerships tomorrow with a new Black Edition trim. Especially created as a top-tier of the entire Pilot lineup, the latest family member features exclusive styling touches and refined drivetrain system.

2020 Pilot Black Edition is based on the Elite trim level and comes with tons of exterior and interior changes and enhancements. Just like the similar Honda Ridgeline Black Edition, Pilot Black Edition features Crystal Black Pearl paint and includes Black Edition badges on the grille and tailgate. Furthermore, the engineering team has included exclusive black-painted 20-inch alloy wheels, and blackened components for the grille, headlight trim, side trim, door handles, window trim and go light accents.

Also, 2020 Pilot Black Edition is geared with the full Honda Sensing suite, which includes all kinds of technologies and systems that ensure safe and pleasurable drive.

But let's get back to the changes and enhancements, shall we? Pilot remains one of the few models in the entire Honda portfolio to feature eight seats (seven with an optional second-row Captain's Chair) available three-person capacity in both the second and third rows. In fact, the third-row access is made simple by the One-Touch Walk-In technology. Sweet!

Also, in addition to the Honda Sensing suite, engineers have geared the exclusive machine with an 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, CabinTalk in-vehicle public address system, wireless smartphone charging and a hands-free power tailgate.

2020 Pilot comes with robust off-road and all-weather driving capabilities – the vehicle is geared with Intelligent Variable Torque Management system with torque-vectoring. Standard on all AWD trims, the iVTM4 uses an electronically-controlled and hydraulically-actuated rear differential in order to apportion engine torque between the front and rear axles and dynamically distribute torque between the left and right rear wheels. This aids for superior all-wheel handling and accurate steering under power. Sweet!

Source: Honda