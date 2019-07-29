All-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 will be among the star attractions at this year's CarFest North and CarFest South festivals.

The latest family member will appear at CarFest North, held in Bolesworth, Cheshire, between 26 and 28 July, while the all-electric sibling will be appearing at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, between 23 and 25 August. Both events will raise funds for UK's children charity organizations, including BBC Children in Need.

The latest lineup of 208 machines is available with a wide choice of petrol, diesel and for the first time, 100 percent electric engines. Also, this is the first PEUGEOT model to feature new specification politics, which allows more options for personalization.

Furthermore, PEUGEOT Rally Academy driver, Catie Munnings, will pilot PEUGEOT 208 R2 Rally car up the CarFest hill climb circuit, thrilling spectators at both CarFest South and CarFest North. Munnings will also take on the "show jumping" challenge with a 3008 SUV at the PEUGEOT sponsored show jumping area.

Also, for this particular edition of CarFest North and South festivals, PEUGEOT team is planning to sponsor the VIP areas. There will be exclusive areas with the all-new 508 Fastback available for a test drive. At both festivals, PEUGEOT will be hosting a competition to win tickets to the ATP Tennis Finals in November at the O2 Arena in London.

What is also special about the latest e-208 machine is that it uses a 50kWh battery and produces a total of 136kW of output and ensures 211 miles of a driving range with a single charge.

Source: PEUGEOT