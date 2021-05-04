New 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition is already available for purchase and comes with numerous exclusive features, as well as some new design approaches.

The Signature Edition blends the four-door sedan's luxury with an elegant exterior and well-equipped interior. Some of the vehicle's unique highlights are the neat 19-inch sport aluminum alloys, Saddle Brown leather interior upholstery with sports seats, and a neat dark chrome grille. Also, the vehicle can be specified with Dynamic Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Majestic White, or Midnight Black finishes.

All models in the lineup are powered by INFINITI's award-winning twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine that generates 300hp and 295 pound-feet of torque. This engine is paired to an advanced seven-speed automatic gearbox with manual shift mode.

The Signature Edition is also special because of its well-equipped grade levels, including, LUXE, SENSORY, and the RED SPORT 400, which is available with a twin-turbo VR 3.0-liter V6 with 400hp.

The 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition is fueled by passionate drivers looking for something as distinctive as they are," said INFINITI Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope. "Its exclusive interior and striking exterior shades complement the Q50's daring attitude and exceptional twin-turbo V-6 under its hood.

Source: INFINITI