Volkswagen now takes orders for the new Golf eHybrid Style lineup. The vehicle comes with excellent economy rates and an advanced drivetrain system.

New Golf eHybrid comes with a 1.4-liter TSI petrol unit and an electric motor with a lithium-ion battery and generates a total of 204hp and 350Nm. Also, the six-speed DSG gearbox allows for some more aggressive performance and agile accelerating – the vehicle can speed from 0 to 100km/h in mere 7.4 seconds and chase a top speed of 137mph.

Furthermore, the Golf eHybrid Style is generously equipped and comes with Digital Cockpit Pro, , DAB+, and mobile phone interface with inductive charging function, Dynamic Road Sign Display, a multifunction leather steering wheel, sports comfort seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Assist lane-keeping system, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking, Air Care Climatronic automatic air conditioning, a start/stop system with brake energy recuperation, the pioneering Car2X local warning system, new Keyless Start keyless comfort start function, LED Plus headlights and LED tail light clusters, as well as smart 16-inch ‘San Antonio' alloy wheels.

SEE ALSO: New Fiat Tipo brings sportiness and aggressiveness to the lineup

The new Golf eHybrid's persuasive list of attributes includes pure electric zero tailpipe-emission driving; superb long-distance fuel economy; generous equipment; and a BIK rate of only 7% – all underpinned by Volkswagen's renowned build quality and superb retailer network. Together, they result in a car that will especially appeal to company car drivers, as well as retail ones.

Source: Volkswagen